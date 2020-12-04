You are here

Obama, Bush, Clinton as well as US President-elect Biden ready to publicly receive Covid-19 vaccine

Fri, Dec 04, 2020 - 10:01 AM

nz_presidents_041267.jpg
Former US presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton as well as President-elect Joe Biden are volunteering to take a coronavirus vaccine on camera if it will help promote public confidence.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] Former US presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton as well as President-elect Joe Biden are volunteering to take a coronavirus vaccine on camera if it will help promote public confidence.

Mr Obama, in an interview with SiriusXM radio, said he would be...

