You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Obama extends support to Trump, despite 'political fight'

Sat, Oct 03, 2020 - 6:46 AM

nz_obama_031036.jpg
Former US president Barack Obama on Friday sent a message of support to White House successor Donald Trump and his wife Melania, setting aside the bitter election battle to wish them a rapid recovery from Covid-19.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] Former US president Barack Obama on Friday sent a message of support to White House successor Donald Trump and his wife Melania, setting aside the bitter election battle to wish them a rapid recovery from Covid-19.

"Although we're in the midst of a big political fight, and we...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Foreign business chambers worry about anti-foreigner sentiments

Stronger Singapore core will help tech firms cope with new labour rules: Iswaran

Optimism in Singapore manufacturing hints at recovery

Indonesia revising entry ban on travel from Singapore

Taxman says no to 444 employers for job support payouts involving $10m; 4 cases referred to police

80% of businesses see revenues hit, but most are retaining workers: SCCCI survey

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 3, 2020 06:54 AM
Transport

Investors load US$500m into Uber's trucking business

[SAN FRANCISCO] Uber on Friday said an investment group led by Greenbriar Equity is pumping US$500 million into its...

Oct 3, 2020 06:52 AM
Life & Culture

New Bond film release falls victim to virus

[LONDON] The makers of the new James Bond movie - which has already had its release date pushed back once due to the...

Oct 3, 2020 06:50 AM
Transport

Pelosi urges US airlines to stop layoffs, backs aid

[NEW YORK] Airline workers at risk of layoffs were given hope of a possible reprieve on Friday after House Speaker...

Oct 3, 2020 06:44 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil loses 4% after Trump gets coronavirus and economies wobble

[NEW YORK] Oil prices fell more than 4 per cent on Friday, and posted a second weekly decline after US President...

Oct 3, 2020 06:40 AM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks end higher as Trump-driven selling eases

[BENGALURU] European stocks closed slightly higher on Friday, shaking off early weakness sparked by news that US...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Fuel supplier Sentek's founder charged in Shell Singapore oil heist

Iras denies nearly S$10m in JSS payouts to 444 employers for engaging in unacceptable practices

CPF members to get higher sum assured, increased coverage for Dependants' Protection Scheme

Scandal-hit Bellagraph Nova says still bidding for Newcastle

Pinnacle@Duxton five-room flat sets resale record at S$1.26m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.