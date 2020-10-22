Obama warns Biden supporters not to be 'complacent' despite polls

Barack Obama on Wednesday called on Joe Biden supporters not to be "complacent" despite favourable opinion polls ahead of the November election and attacked President Donald Trump in a rally speech.

[PHILADELPHIA] Barack Obama on Wednesday called on Joe Biden supporters not to be "complacent" despite favourable opinion polls ahead of the November election and attacked President Donald Trump in a rally speech.

The former president made the comments in his first public rally in support of Mr Biden, warning of the errors in opinion surveys before Mr Trump's shock 2016 victory.

"We can't be complacent. I don't care about the polls," Mr Obama said at the drive-in rally in Philadelphia, in the battleground state of Pennsylvania.

"There were a whole bunch of polls last time. Didn't work out. Because a whole bunch of folks stayed at home. And got lazy and complacent. Not this time. Not this election."

Mr Obama lashed out at Mr Trump's record and provocative behaviour as he sought to contrast him with Mr Biden, his former vice-president.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

He said Mr Trump had proved himself "incapable of taking the job seriously".

"This is not a reality show. This is reality," Mr Obama said.

"And the rest of us have had to live with the consequences of him proving himself incapable of taking the job seriously."

Mr Obama went on to say that "our democracy's not going to work if the people who are supposed to be our leaders lie every day and just make things up. And we just become numb to it."

AFP