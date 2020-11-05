You are here

OCBC Centre and Tampines restaurant visited by infectious Covid-19 patients

Thu, Nov 05, 2020 - 4:23 PM
There were seven new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Thursday noon (Nov 5), taking Singapore's total to 58,043.
[SINGAPORE] OCBC Centre in Raffles Place and a restaurant in Tampines were visited by coronavirus patients while they were infectious, said the Ministry of Health on Thursday (Nov 5).

The restaurant, Al-Hussain Restaurant at 822 Tampines Street 81, was visited between 11.30pm on Oct 28...

