OCBC Centre and Tampines restaurant visited by infectious Covid-19 patients

[SINGAPORE] OCBC Centre in Raffles Place and a restaurant in Tampines were visited by coronavirus patients while they were infectious, said the Ministry of Health on Thursday (Nov 5).
The restaurant, Al-Hussain Restaurant at 822 Tampines Street 81, was visited between 11.30pm on Oct 28...
