You are here

Home > Government & Economy

OECD paper calls for alternative economic measures

Tue, Nov 27, 2018 - 12:11 PM

[PARIS] Prominent economists called on Tuesday for an alternative measure of economic well-being, arguing in an OECD-backed work that the current focus on gross domestic product (GDP) is insufficient.

"There is no simple way of representing every aspect of well-being in a single number in the way GDP describes market economic output," the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said in a "short book" authored by well-known figures within the economic world.

"Subjective well-being measures are critical to assess the non-monetary costs and benefits of public programmes and policies," it added.

Steps taken by countries from Ecuador and Scotland to Bhutan and New Zealand could point to policies that achieve their goals and "help in restoring people's trust that public policies can deliver what we all care about: an equitable and sustainable society."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Beyond GDP: Measuring What Counts for Economic and Social Performance" is a compilation of chapters by economists including Joseph Stiglitz, Angus Deaton, Martine Durand and Thomas Piketty, some of whom have won Nobel Prizes, others who influence policy at the OECD or teach at prestigious universities.

It was officially presented at an OECD statistics forum in Incheon, South Korea, and calls for a "dashboard of indicators" that displays conditions faced by ordinary people throughout a complete economic cycle.

Measures limited to GDP and public debt, for example, fail to inform decision makers about the state of the environment, a population's general and economic security, its trust in institutions, or the disparate treatment of different ethnic or racial groups.

The notion of an "Accountability Day" observed by the Dutch government and parliament was another initiative welcomed in the work.

While sometimes dismissed as an "anti-growth" agenda, the authors believe that use of a wider set of economic indicators to address the "Great Recession" a decade ago "would have led, most likely, to stronger GDP growth than that actually achieved by most countries in the aftermath of the crisis."

The economists urged in addition that indicators be broken down "by age, gender, disability status, sexual orientation, education and other markers of social status in order to describe group differences in well-being outcomes."

AFP

Government & Economy

Last chance to bid for Jho Low's S$344m yacht, allegedly bought with 1MDB funds

China's industrial profits cool again in October

Casino firm Landing says chairman back after assisting China probe

Australian leader promises first budget surplus in a decade

Ex-Trump aide Manafort violated plea agreement by lying: prosecutors

Trump says he expects to raise China tariffs, suggests 10% tariffs may be placed on iPhones, laptops

Editor's Choice

Sing Investments & Finance.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Banking & Finance

Competition for funds driving up fixed deposit rates

BT_20181127_LMXKWEE27__3628042.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Real Estate

Upset Pines members demand city club membership or compensation

2018-11-20T112020Z_1120952175_RC1FC4D12DF0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-NOBLE-GROUP-INVESTIGATION.JPG
Nov 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble probe: Timing matters less than thoroughness

Most Read

1 Newly-minted en bloc millionaires offer rich pickings for banks
2 Competition for funds driving up fixed deposit rates
3 Singapore High Court grants sale order to Goodluck Garden en bloc
4 Golden Wall Centre sold en bloc for S$276.2m to Hotel 81 owner
5 Where to park your funds? Well, it depends

Must Read

Sing Investments & Finance.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Banking & Finance

Competition for funds driving up fixed deposit rates

BT_20181127_LMXKWEE27__3628042.jpg
Nov 27, 2018
Real Estate

Upset Pines members demand city club membership or compensation

Nov 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hi-P major shareholder mulls deal, raising possibility of deal for rest of manufacturer's shares

Nov 27, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Hi-P, Keppel-KBS US Reit, First Ship Lease Trust, Asian Pay Television Trust, Thai Bev

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening