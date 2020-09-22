OECD sees 'solid basis' for finalising global tax talks

[PARIS] Global talks at the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development to update international tax rules for the digital age now have a "solid basis" to be wrapped up, the OECD's head of tax said on Tuesday.

The OECD's Pascal Saint-Amans said the Paris-based organisation would publish technical blueprints on Oct 12 for agreements on how to tax big digital companies across borders and for global minimum corporate tax.

"There is a dynamic in Europe, there's a dynamic in the US," Saint-Amans said in an online address to Ireland's Institute of International and European Affairs.

"We for sure in the OECD think that we now have a very solid basis for finalising the negotiation when we have leadership, when we have leadership from the US on the digital topic, when we have leadership from the European countries, at least those that sponsor the global minimum tax," he added.

REUTERS