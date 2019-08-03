You are here

Home > Government & Economy

One dead, several injured after powerful quake rocks Indonesia

Sat, Aug 03, 2019 - 1:45 PM

nz_earthquake_030905.jpg
At least one person died and several were injured after a powerful undersea earthquake rocked Indonesia's heavily populated Java island, triggering a brief tsunami warning, officials said on Saturday.
PHOTO: AFP

[JAKARTA] At least one person died and several were injured after a powerful undersea earthquake rocked Indonesia's heavily populated Java island, triggering a brief tsunami warning, officials said on Saturday.

The 6.9 magnitude quake on Friday evening sent residents fleeing to higher ground, while many in the capital Jakarta ran into the streets.

Officials from Indonesia's national disaster agency warned the quake could generate a tsunami as high as three metres, but it was lifted several hours later.

On Saturday, authorities said a panicked 48-year-old woman had died of a heart attack as the strong quake rocked the region.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Four more people were injured and over 1,000 evacuated to temporary shelters, said officials, including residents of neighbouring Sumatra island.

More than 100 buildings were damaged, with some 34 houses destroyed, the agency added.

"There was thundering noise - it sounded like a plane overhead - and I was just so scared that I ran," said 69-year-old Isah, who like many Indonesians goes by one name, at an evacuation shelter in Pandeglang at the southwest end of Java.

In December, the area was hit by a volcano-sparked tsunami that killed over 400 people.

Indonesia experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its position on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", where tectonic plates collide.

Last year, a 7.5-magnitude quake and a subsequent tsunami in Palu on Sulawesi island killed more than 2,200 people, with another thousand declared missing.

On December 26, 2004, a devastating 9.1-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Sumatra and triggered a tsunami that killed 220,000 across the Indian Ocean region, including around 170,000 in Indonesia.

AFP

Government & Economy

Judge blocks Trump asylum restriction: reports

US announces new sanctions against Russia over Skripal affair: State dept

Hong Kong protesters to defy China warnings with weekend rallies

Beijing says progress on China-Australia ties 'unsatisfactory'

Lawmakers urge US to block sales of crowd-control gear to Hong Kong

As trade stumbles, Trump's economy faces a reckoning

Editor's Choice

BT_20190803_SPBEE_3853518.jpg
Aug 3, 2019
Garage

honestbee applies for court protection; eyes conversion of over US$180m debt into equity

nz_atm_030820.jpg
Aug 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks brace for rate impact

nz_hyflux_030823.jpg
Aug 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Utico gives Hyflux up to Aug 16 to ink a definitive deal

Must Read

BT_20190803_PGONE3_3852923.jpg
Aug 3, 2019
Brunch

Fault lines: A look at defect resolution in condos

BT_20190803_SPBEE_3853518.jpg
Aug 3, 2019
Garage

honestbee applies for court protection; eyes conversion of over US$180m debt into equity

nz_atm_030820.jpg
Aug 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks brace for rate impact

BT_20190803_TECH3_3853553.jpg
Aug 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Tech firms, manufacturers at front line of trade war escalation

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly