Online sales grew in November, but Singapore retail still in negative zone with 4% decline

Fri, Jan 10, 2020 - 1:02 PM
Retail sales fell year on year for the 10th month in November, weighed down by big-ticket items like cars and furniture, according to Department of Statistics (SingStat) data out on Friday.
RETAIL sales fell year on year for the 10th month in November, weighed down by big-ticket items like cars and furniture, according to Department of Statistics (SingStat) data out on Friday.

Consumer bonanzas such as Singles’ Day and Black Friday supported online shopping growth, but could not turn the retail industry around into positive territory.

The 4 per cent decline in year-on-year sales was largely in line with the expectations from private-sector economists polled by Bloomberg. That’s even as the previous month’s decrease in sales was revised downwards by a smidgen, from 4.3 per cent to 4.4 per cent.

Still, when the double-digit drop in vehicle sales was left out, sales figures held steady - improving to a dip of 0.6 per cent, from 0.7 per cent in October.

SingStat noted that e-commerce sales made up about 8 per cent of the S$3.6 billion in sales value, compared with 6.1 per cent of all sales in October.

It attributed the increase in Web purchases to “major online shopping events such as Singles’ Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday” during the month.

Demand for bags and shoes propelled the clothing and footwear industry, which was the top performer with year-on-year sales growth of 4.3 per cent.

Mini-marts and convenience stores clocked 3 per cent growth, followed by watch and jewellery retailers at 1.6 per cent, and computer and telecom equipment vendors at 1.5 per cent.

Yet these segments could not offset larger falls in categories such as furniture and household goods (-10.9 per cent), department stores (-8.4 per cent) and recreational goods (-4.5 per cent).

On a seasonally adjusted, monthly basis, retail sales inched higher by 0.2 per cent in November. Sales figures rose by 1 per cent when vehicles were excluded from the tally.

Meanwhile, food and beverage services receipts grew by 5.5 per cent year on year to about S$898 million, on improvements in all four categories: restaurants, caterers, fast food joints and other eateries. The seasonally adjusted, monthly increase in takings was 2.3 per cent.

