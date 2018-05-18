You are here
Opec may raise oil production despite falling demand
With Brent crude hitting US$80 a barrel, Opec may want to hedge against further falls in global demand for oil
London
BRENT crude oil prices have just breached the US$80-a-barrel mark, but demand is beginning to slip even as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) may raise production at its upcoming meeting on June 22.
The International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg