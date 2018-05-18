You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Opec may raise oil production despite falling demand

With Brent crude hitting US$80 a barrel, Opec may want to hedge against further falls in global demand for oil
Fri, May 18, 2018 - 5:50 AM
btworld@sph.com.sg@BusinessTimes

BT_20180518_NBOIL18_3441245.jpg
The International Energy Agency sent a veiled warning to speculators if volatility spikes, stating that it "is ready to act if necessary to ensure that markets remain well supplied".
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

London

BRENT crude oil prices have just breached the US$80-a-barrel mark, but demand is beginning to slip even as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) may raise production at its upcoming meeting on June 22.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

May 18, 2018
Real Estate

Chancery Court brings YTD tally to S$8.8b, topping 2017 figure

BT_20180518_NRSIA_3441291.jpg
May 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIA's S$181.8m Q4 net profit surpasses expectations

May 18, 2018
Banking & Finance

Six slapped with prohibition orders for 'mis-selling'

Most Read

1 Mahathir says will bring case against Najib ‘within short while’
2 TT International's Big Box in Jurong East put up for sale by receivers
3 Far East Organization-led consortium clinches plum Holland Road site
4 SIA could surprise with stronger-than-expected results
5 Singtel Q4 profit shrinks 19% to S$781m on forex effects, lower associates' contributions
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

May 18, 2018
Real Estate

Chancery Court brings YTD tally to S$8.8b, topping 2017 figure

BT_20180518_NRSIA_3441291.jpg
May 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIA's S$181.8m Q4 net profit surpasses expectations

May 18, 2018
Banking & Finance

Six slapped with prohibition orders for 'mis-selling'

May 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Pharma gives Singapore NODX a shot in the arm, but it'll wear off, say economists

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening