You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Opposition, protesters stay out of new reconciliation panel

Wed, Jan 13, 2021 - 10:46 PM

file7d966lrv2w0u4en49py.jpg
A reconciliation committee formed by Thailand's parliament speaker to resolve issues raised by anti-government protesters was packed with politicians from the ruling coalition and military-appointed senators.
PHOTO: AFP

[BANGKOK] A reconciliation committee formed by Thailand's parliament speaker to resolve issues raised by anti-government protesters was packed with politicians from the ruling coalition and military-appointed senators.

The panel, which also comprised several academics, didn't include any representatives from opposition parties and protest groups after they both rejected the proposal first mooted last year. The committee, which has currently 11 members, will hold its first meeting on Monday, according to House Speaker Chuan Leekpai.

The reconciliation panel, also endorsed by Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha, has a mandate to resolve political conflict and demonstrations by protesters who demand the government's resignation and a rewriting of the military-backed constitution. The doors of the panel may be open to the opposition and nominees of protest groups, Mr Chuan said.

"The opposition can join at any time," Mr Chuan said. "This is about brainstorming to reduce conflict in the country. They can join whenever they want." Thai capital Bangkok saw almost daily rallies for the better part of the second half of last year as protesters demanded greater democracy and reform of the monarchy. There has been a lull in protests since the start of this year because of a resurgence in the coronavirus outbreak that's triggered restrictions on businesses and travel.

The protesters are calling for the resignation of Mr Prayuth and a rewriting of the constitution, which was written after the former general took power in a 2014 military coup and helped him stay in power after the 2019 elections. Although the parliament has agreed to look at a pathway to amend the charter, it has rejected demand for monarchy reform.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

EU clears LSE acquisition of Refinitiv, subject to conditions

US core consumer-price gauge cooled slightly from previous month

China to import more Indonesian products to balance trade

ECB's Lagarde confident on outlook despite virus surge

Japan expands state of emergency

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 13, 2021 11:00 PM
Transport

Ship insurers primed to raise rates after Red Sea attacks

[LONDON] Insurers are set to raise the cost of providing cover for merchant ships through the Red Sea after a series...

Jan 13, 2021 10:57 PM
Government & Economy

EU clears LSE acquisition of Refinitiv, subject to conditions

[BRUSSELS] EU antitrust regulators have cleared the London Stock Exchange's US$27 billion acquisition of data...

Jan 13, 2021 10:52 PM
Technology

Qualcomm eyes challenge to Apple, Intel with US$1.4b deal for chip startup

[SAN DIEGO] Qualcomm on Wednesday said it will acquire Nuvia, a chip startup founded by Apple veterans, for US$1.4...

Jan 13, 2021 10:38 PM
Banking & Finance

Hong Kong tracker fund makes U-turn on China investments

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's original stock market tracker fund said Wednesday it would continue investing in companies...

Jan 13, 2021 10:31 PM
Government & Economy

US core consumer-price gauge cooled slightly from previous month

[WASHINGTON] A key measure of prices paid by US consumers cooled in December from a month earlier as slack in the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

RHB Investment Bank CEO set to join billionaire Kuok's group

Sea acquires Indonesian bank to gain foothold in financial tech

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

China sees biggest Covid-19 spike in over five months, four cities in lockdown

Carrefour shares surge 10% after Couche-Tard merger approach

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for