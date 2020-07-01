You are here

Home > Government & Economy
GE2020

Opposition wipeout possible if voters think NCMPs will suffice as alternative: WP

Non-Constituency MP scheme has limits on what can be done for residents, says candidate for Hougang
Wed, Jul 01, 2020 - 5:50 AM
sharons@sph.com.sg@SharonSeeBT

BT_20200701_SSWP1_4161619.jpg
Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh and Hougang SMC candidate Dennis Tan speaking to the media in Hougang on Tuesday. Mr Singh said winning an election has always been an uphill battle for the opposition going by historical trends.
BT PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

Singapore

THIS General Election will be more challenging for the Workers' Party and the risk of a wipeout of the opposition from Parliament remains if Singaporeans think the Non-Constituency MP (NCMP) scheme is a solution for an alternative voice in Parliament, the Workers' Party's (WP)...

