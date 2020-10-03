Optimism in Singapore manufacturing hints at recovery

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
SINGAPORE'S manufacturers appear to be optimistic about business prospects, with September's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) remaining in expansionary territory for the third straight month.
September's reading saw a faster expansion at 50.3, inching up 0.2 point from...
