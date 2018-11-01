You are here

Home > Government & Economy
WHERE IS BUSINESS SENTIMENT HEADING?

Outlook sours in key sectors; economists warn of 2019 slowdown

Manufacturing and services sectors bearish about outlook for six months to March due to global trade tensions: EDB Q4 survey
Thu, Nov 01, 2018 - 5:50 AM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

spore2.jpg
Firms here are gloomier about the business outlook for the six months to next March, according to official quarterly polls out on Wednesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Singapore

FIRMS here are gloomier about the business outlook for the six months to next March, according to official quarterly polls out on Wednesday.

Sentiment has worsened in both the manufacturing and services sectors, and economy watchers said the trend could point to a slowdown next year.

A net weighted balance of one per cent of manufacturers were bearish on business prospects in a fourth-quarter survey, said the Economic Development Board (EDB). This is a reversal from the 7 per cent that foresaw improvements in the third quarter.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Meanwhile, a net weighted balance of 3 per cent of services firms expect business to pick up, easing from 9 per cent in the quarter prior, according to the Department of Statistics (SingStat).

The net weighted balance is the difference between the proportion of optimistic and pessimistic firms polled.

Maybank Kim Eng senior economist Chua Hak Bin, who has cut his economic growth forecast for next year from 2.7 per cent to 2.2 per cent, said: "The risk is still tilted towards the downside, even after the revision."

Global trade conflicts - notably between the United States and China - and Singapore's property cooling measures are prominent storm clouds.

Manufacturers' hopes have been dragged down by industry segments such as machinery and systems, in the precision engineering cluster, and infocomms and consumer electronics, in the electronics cluster.

These segments expect orders to decline, due to trade tensions worldwide, EDB said in its report.

Just two of Singapore's manufacturing clusters reported glowing prospects: transport engineering, with expectations of more repair work at shipyards and aerospace companies; and biomedical production, led by export orders in medical technology.

Meanwhile, real estate was a lead weight on the services sector. It was the only industry to predict a weaker business environment, with a negative net weighted balance of 18 per cent.

"Real estate developers continue to expect the government property cooling measures, including the additional buyer's stamp duty and loan-to-value limits, to have a negative impact on the property market," SingStat said, citing market interventions that kicked in overnight in July.

Other services industries reported a largely cheery outlook for the six months, led by food and beverage services, retail trade and accommodation.

There may be a seasonal bump in play, as SingStat noted that the period to March next year coincides with the year-end holidays and festive season. Both Christmas and Chinese New Year fall within this timeframe.

Hopes were still up - albeit not as high - in other services industries, such as transport and storage, wholesale trade, and finance and insurance.

United Overseas Bank (UOB) senior economist Alvin Liew said services sentiment remains positive, far from the low of negative 14 per cent between January and June last year.

But he told The Business Times: "We still have to focus on the outlook for those services segments that are trade-related. It could get worse if the US-China trade spat escalates further."

Even domestic-oriented industries could also feel the effects of a slowdown in China, as a decline in tourism might hit receipts here, he said.

Any slump in services, especially if worsened by trade woes, would compound a sour mood over the softening in manufacturing performance.

The Republic's factory output saw a surprise drop of 0.2 per cent in September. Selena Ling, head of treasury research and strategy for OCBC Bank, said in a note that this may not have been an outlier "but could manifest more clearly in the quarters ahead, especially in the first quarter of 2019".

UOB's Mr Liew said: "The broad consensus, including ours, is that there will be a weaker growth outlook in 2019 . . . How weak it will get is actually still the big question."

Editor's Choice

Nov 1, 2018
Real Estate

Analysts expect Marina View site to create buzz

KKC_8951.JPG
Nov 1, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hyflux hopes to present rehabilitation scheme to creditors by April, 2019

Most Read

1 Golden Mile Complex may stay - even with en bloc
2 In search of e-commerce proxies among Singapore stocks
3 OCBC hikes rate on rollover credit; other banks may follow
4 Lion Air jet with 189 on board crashes into sea shortly after take-off from Jakarta
5 Hot stock: Creative Technology jumps 12.5% with Super X-Fi's US debut set for Nov 1
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Nov 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore firms upbeat about trade despite US-China rift

Nov 1, 2018
Real Estate

Analysts expect Marina View site to create buzz

Nov 1, 2018
Companies & Markets

Asian equities bid October 'good riddance' with a rebound

Nov 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Broad weakness seen in business loans in Sept as MAS data shows 0.2% dip

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening