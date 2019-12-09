You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Over 100 overseas digital service providers register for GST ahead of Jan 1 deadline: Iras

Mon, Dec 09, 2019 - 1:20 PM

nmgstdigital0912.jpg
More than 100 overseas digital service providers have registered for goods and services tax (GST), the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (Iras) said on Monday.
PHOTO: ST FILE

[SINGAPORE] More than 100 overseas digital service providers have registered for goods and services tax (GST), the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (Iras) said on Monday.

This is ahead of GST for imported digital services kicking in on Jan 1.

Currently, only locally procured services are subject to GST. The Overseas Vendor Registration (OVR) regime levels the playing field in GST treatment for both local and overseas services, Iras said.

Similar measures have also been adopted by countries like Australia, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea from as early as 2015, it noted.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Digital services are those provided over the Internet or an electronic network. Common examples include downloadable digital content such as mobile apps and movies, software programs and subscription-based media.

SEE ALSO

End of tax benefits hits NY luxury condo owners

Overseas providers with a yearly global turnover of more than S$1 million and sell more than S$100,000 worth of digital services to Singapore customers in a 12-month period are required to register for GST and charge GST to their customers.

The prices of these digital services will be inclusive of GST from Jan 1 2020 when sold to individuals and non-GST registered businesses.

Meanwhile, there are no changes in GST treatment for online purchases of goods. Iras said that GST needs to be paid for all goods imported except those valued at less than S$400 and are imported via air or post.

THE STRAITS TIMES

Government & Economy

Outsourced workers to get better rest areas with new advisory by tripartite partners

Trade war failed to force businesses out of China, say EU firms

Biggest Hong Kong protest in months signals more unrest in 2020

Daughter claims Australian ex-PM urged silence on alleged rape

Australians' faith in government hits record low

Arms sales worldwide up nearly 5%, says new report

BREAKING

Dec 9, 2019 01:27 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Monday afternoon down 0.01% on day

SINGAPORE shares were flat on Monday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index (STI) slipping 0.01 per cent, or 0.24...

Dec 9, 2019 12:44 PM
Government & Economy

Outsourced workers to get better rest areas with new advisory by tripartite partners

[SINGAPORE] Outsourced workers such as cleaners, security officers and landscape maintenance workers should have...

Dec 9, 2019 12:41 PM
Transport

Construction of Jurong West, Bahar Junction stations on Jurong Region Line to start in 2020

[SINGAPORE] Construction works for two stations on the new Jurong Region Line (JRL) are expected to start in 2020...

Dec 9, 2019 12:40 PM
Government & Economy

Trade war failed to force businesses out of China, say EU firms

[BEIJING] The US-China trade war has failed to force businesses back to the US from China, as most of them have...

Dec 9, 2019 12:17 PM
Life & Culture

Miss South Africa wins Miss Universe 2019 crown

[ATLANTA] Miss South Africa was crowned Miss Universe on Sunday in Atlanta after a lavish ceremony filled with...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly