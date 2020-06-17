Over 20 companies pre-picked in limited tender for TraceTogether Token: GovTech

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
AT least 20 companies are eligible for a tender to supply the government with a Bluetooth-enabled dongle for contact-tracing purposes, amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.
The Government Technology Agency (GovTech) called a limited tender on Tuesday for the design and...
