Over 3,000 people to be swabbed for Covid-19 in shelters, children's homes and special needs centres

[SINGAPORE] About 3,300 staff, residents and clients of various homes, shelters and centres will be tested for Covid-19 by July 1, Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee announced on Monday.
These include people from voluntary children's homes, crisis shelters and children...
