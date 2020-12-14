You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Over S$1b to secure enough vaccines by Q3 2021; all citizens, long-term residents to get free vaccinations

Mon, Dec 14, 2020 - 5:16 PM
sharons@sph.com.sg@SharonSeeBT

COVID-19 vaccines will be free for all Singaporeans and long-term residents who are currently here under a S$1 billion vaccine strategy that will provide enough vaccines for everyone in the country by the third quarter of 2021, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Monday.

The first...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Pilot test in Q1 to allow migrant workers in some dorms to access community

Phase 3 of Covid-19 reopening starts Dec 28, groups of up to 8 allowed to gather

Singapore must take 'calculated risk' of reopening borders: PM Lee

Merkel seeks to regain grip on virus with hard holiday lockdown

Five new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

Indian farmers step up pressure with hunger strike against reforms

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 14, 2020 05:21 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Monday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 21.84...

Dec 14, 2020 05:16 PM
Government & Economy

Pilot test in Q1 to allow migrant workers in some dorms to access community

MIGRANT workers in some dormitories will be allowed to access the community once a month as part of a pilot scheme...

Dec 14, 2020 05:09 PM
Government & Economy

Phase 3 of Covid-19 reopening starts Dec 28, groups of up to 8 allowed to gather

PHASE 3 of Singapore's reopening amid the Covid-19 pandemic will start on Monday Dec 28, with groups of up to eight...

Dec 14, 2020 05:08 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore must take 'calculated risk' of reopening borders: PM Lee

SINGAPORE must reopen its borders - and do so in a controlled and safe way - to preserve the country's status as an...

Dec 14, 2020 05:00 PM
Government & Economy

Merkel seeks to regain grip on virus with hard holiday lockdown

[BERLIN] Germany will start a hard lockdown on Wednesday as officials conceded that the coronavirus has spiraled out...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore hotels drop leisure bookings after being designated as SHN facilities

Hin Leong's Lim family, BP sued for US$313m on oil deals

Hot stock: Soilbuild Reit rises 5.5% on buyout offer

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB initiates coverage on Nanofilm with 'add', S$5.52 target price

Soilbuild Group chairman, Blackstone to take Soilbuild Reit private at S$0.55 per unit

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for