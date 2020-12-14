Over S$1b to secure enough vaccines by Q3 2021; all citizens, long-term residents to get free vaccinations

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
COVID-19 vaccines will be free for all Singaporeans and long-term residents who are currently here under a S$1 billion vaccine strategy that will provide enough vaccines for everyone in the country by the third quarter of 2021, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Monday.
The first...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes