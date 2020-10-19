You are here

Over S$5.5b in Jobs Support Scheme payouts to be disbursed from Oct 29

Mon, Oct 19, 2020 - 11:11 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

file7civ9eg4wwn1izr599fi (1).jpg
Over S$5.5 billion in payouts under the Jobs Support Scheme will be disbursed to more than 140,000 employers from Oct 29, to subsidise the June to August wages of about 1.9 million local employees.
ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

OVER S$5.5 billion in payouts under the Jobs Support Scheme (JSS) will be disbursed to more than 140,000 employers from Oct 29, to subsidise the June to August wages of about 1.9 million local employees.

The latest payout brings the total amount of JSS support to more than S$21.5 billion...

Government & Economy

China's Q3 GDP grows 4.9% y-o-y, misses expectations

China's Sept industrial output rises 6.9% y-o-y; retail sales up 3.3%

Key battlegrounds to decide US election

Japan's Sept exports fall 4.9% y-o-y

Federal Reserve, central banks will find exit from massive stimulus impeded

Bank of Japan to stand pat, extend Covid-19 programme in coming months: survey

