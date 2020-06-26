You are here

Over US$30b needed to develop Covid-19 tests, treatments, vaccines: WHO

Fri, Jun 26, 2020 - 10:31 PM

The World Health Organization (WHO) said Friday that a global initiative to speed up the development and production of Covid-19 tests, vaccines and treatments will require more than US$30 billion over the next year.
[GENEVA] The World Health Organization (WHO) said Friday that a global initiative to speed up the development and production of Covid-19 tests, vaccines and treatments will require more than US$30 billion over the next year.

Providing details of the so-called ACT accelerator, launched in...

