Panasonic halting business with Huawei after US ban: spokesman

[TOKYO] Japan's Panasonic said Thursday it is suspending business with Huawei after a US ban on the Chinese firm over security fears, in a new blow for the telecoms giant.

"We've stopped all business transactions with Huawei and its 68 group companies... that are subject to the US government ban," Panasonic spokesman Joe Flynn told AFP.

"Yesterday an internal instruction to fully enforce that rule was issued," he added, saying Panasonic's business with Huawei involves the supply of "electronic parts."

AFP