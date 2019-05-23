You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Panasonic halting business with Huawei after US ban: spokesman

Thu, May 23, 2019 - 8:11 AM

BP_Panasonic_230519_26.jpg
Japan's Panasonic said Thursday it is suspending business with Huawei after a US ban on the Chinese firm over security fears, in a new blow for the telecoms giant.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Japan's Panasonic said Thursday it is suspending business with Huawei after a US ban on the Chinese firm over security fears, in a new blow for the telecoms giant.

"We've stopped all business transactions with Huawei and its 68 group companies... that are subject to the US government ban," Panasonic spokesman Joe Flynn told AFP.

"Yesterday an internal instruction to fully enforce that rule was issued," he added, saying Panasonic's business with Huawei involves the supply of "electronic parts."

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

May stares at defeat in final Brexit gambit

Illegal ozone-depleting gases traced to China: study

Trump and Pelosi face off - and it isn't pretty

In latest blow to Britain's May, Leadsom resigns over new Brexit approach

Federal Reserve says economic risks have receded

S$33m missing from JLC law firm; lawyer uncontactable

Editor's Choice

May 23, 2019
Government & Economy

S$33m missing from JLC law firm; lawyer uncontactable

BT_20190523_JPHUAWEI_3789218.jpg
May 23, 2019
Technology

Mobile phone resellers shun Huawei handsets for now

BP_Temasek_230519_9.jpg
May 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Temasek-linked PE vehicle to issue US$600m bonds

Most Read

1 Stop it! Japan anti-groper app becomes smash hit
2 US is dealing itself a losing hand with Japan
3 Westpac Singapore pulls rug from under 300 mortgage customers
4 LTA sells S$1.4b bond, its second mega deal in 2019
5 Temasek-linked PE vehicle Astrea V to issue US$600m bonds

Must Read

May 23, 2019
Government & Economy

S$33m missing from JLC law firm; lawyer uncontactable

BP_Clifford Lee_230519_2.jpg
May 23, 2019
Banking & Finance

LTA sells S$1.4b bond, its second mega deal in 2019

BP_BEYOND Meat_230519_5.jpg
May 23, 2019
Opinion

Fake meat good, fake news bad

BP_hack_230519_6.jpg
May 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Organisations may receive lower fines if they admit role in data breaches

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening