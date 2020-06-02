You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Pandemic antibiotics surge will cause more deaths: WHO

Tue, Jun 02, 2020 - 6:48 AM

rk_US-medical_020620.jpg
Increased antibiotics use in combating the Covid-19 pandemic will strengthen bacterial resistance and ultimately lead to more deaths during the crisis and beyond, the World Health Organization said on Monday.
PHOTO: AFP

[GENEVA] Increased antibiotics use in combating the Covid-19 pandemic will strengthen bacterial resistance and ultimately lead to more deaths during the crisis and beyond, the World Health Organization said on Monday.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said a "worrying number...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Burned flags and curfews: US cities convulsed by unrest

US foes delight in criticising US as protests flare

Thais seek sun and surf as officials re-open some beaches

Trump to deliver nationwide address after race protests: White House

George Floyd death was 'homicide' caused by 'neck compression': official autopsy

Pandemic prompts manufacturers to rejig supply chains, operations

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 2, 2020 06:54 AM
Government & Economy

Burned flags and curfews: US cities convulsed by unrest

[WASHINGTON] Major US cities - convulsed by protests, clashes with police and looting since the death in Minneapolis...

Jun 2, 2020 06:51 AM
Government & Economy

US foes delight in criticising US as protests flare

[WASHINGTON] With US cities in flames over outrage about police brutality, nations that are usually on the receiving...

Jun 2, 2020 06:46 AM
Government & Economy

Thais seek sun and surf as officials re-open some beaches

[PATTAYA, Thailand] People returned to some of Thailand's famed sandy beaches on Monday, keeping well apart but...

Jun 2, 2020 06:44 AM
Government & Economy

Trump to deliver nationwide address after race protests: White House

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump was due to make a televised address to the nation on Monday after days of...

Jun 2, 2020 06:43 AM
Government & Economy

George Floyd death was 'homicide' caused by 'neck compression': official autopsy

[MINNEAPOLIS] An official autopsy released on Monday ruled that George Floyd, the African-American man whose death...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.