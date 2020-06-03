Pandemic could cost Australian universities US$11b: lobby group

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
[SYDNEY] Australian universities could lose up to US$11 billion as an indefinite coronavirus border closure locks out the foreign students who keep the sector afloat, the industry said on Wednesday.
Lobby group Universities Australia said the revenue shortfall would have a lasting impact...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes