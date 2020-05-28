Pandemic puts up to 86 million children at risk of poverty: study

Get our introductory offer at only
[UNITED NATIONS, United States] The economic consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic could push as many as 86 million more children into poverty by the end of 2020, a joint study by Save the Children and UNICEF showed Wednesday.
That would bring the total number of children affected by...
