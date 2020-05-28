You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Pandemic puts up to 86 million children at risk of poverty: study

Thu, May 28, 2020 - 8:21 AM

rk_children_280520.jpg
The economic consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic could push as many as 86 million more children into poverty by the end of 2020, a joint study by Save the Children and UNICEF showed Wednesday.
PHOTO: AFP

[UNITED NATIONS, United States] The economic consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic could push as many as 86 million more children into poverty by the end of 2020, a joint study by Save the Children and UNICEF showed Wednesday.

That would bring the total number of children affected by...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

US Congress ramps up China pressure over Uighur rights

US coronavirus death toll tops 100,000: Johns Hopkins

Pompeo says Hong Kong no longer warrants pre-1997 treatment

France top European destination for new foreign investment: EY

US states, cities cry out for federal aid amid pandemic

Bank of England's Andrew Bailey: UK risks 'longer and harder recovery'

BREAKING NEWS

May 28, 2020 08:19 AM
Technology

Amazon shareholders reject dissident moves to reshape company

[SAN FRANCISCO] Amazon shareholders on Wednesday turned back a series of proposals put forth by critics at the...

May 28, 2020 08:18 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on virus optimism

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday extending rallies on Wall Street on optimism over steps to reopen...

May 28, 2020 07:17 AM
Government & Economy

US Congress ramps up China pressure over Uighur rights

[WASHINGTON] The US Congress on Wednesday authorised sanctions against Chinese officials over the mass incarceration...

May 28, 2020 07:14 AM
Transport

Migrant worker train deaths shock India amid lockdown fallout

[PATNA, India] Nine Indian migrant workers travelling amid the coronavirus pandemic died on trains in recent days,...

May 28, 2020 07:11 AM
Government & Economy

US coronavirus death toll tops 100,000: Johns Hopkins

[WASHINGTON] The United States has now recorded more than 100,000 coronavirus-related deaths, Johns Hopkins...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.