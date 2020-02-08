You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Panic buying hits Singapore after virus alert raised

Sat, Feb 08, 2020 - 2:33 PM

WH_panicbuy__020346.jpg
Anxious Singapore shoppers formed long lines at grocery stores on Saturday and cleared the shelves of essential items, after the city-state raised its alert level over China's coronavirus outbreak.
PHOTO: AFP

[SINGAPORE] Anxious Singapore shoppers formed long lines at grocery stores on Saturday and cleared the shelves of essential items, after the city-state raised its alert level over China's coronavirus outbreak.

Since emerging late last year, the virus has killed over 700 people and infected more than 34,000 in China, and spread to many other countries.

Singapore, which has reported 33 cases, raised its alert level Friday to "orange" - the same as during the deadly 2003 Sars outbreak, indicating the virus is severe and passes easily between people.

The announcement triggered panic in the city-state of 5.7 million starting late Friday, with shoppers - many wearing masks - rushing to stock up on items including rice, noodles and toilet paper.

Pictures circulating on social media showed empty shelves in some stores, carts filled with goods and long lines at counters, which continued into Saturday.

SEE ALSO

Coronavirus toll hits 722, with first foreign victim

"I'm afraid that if they further raise the alert level, we will not be able to go out," a 50-year-old housewife, who did not want to be named, told AFP after leaving a grocery store.

The highest level on Singapore's four-point scale for dealing with disease outbreaks is "red", one above "orange".

There were, however, ample stocks of other items such as fruit, meat, fish and alcohol.

The government urged calm, with Trade Minister Chan Chun Sing saying there was no need to rush out to buy crucial supplies.

"There is no risk of us running a shortage of essential food or household items," he wrote on Facebook.

Singapore raised its alert level amid a growing number of virus cases in citizens with no recent travel history to mainland China and no known links to previous infections.

Hong Kong has also been hit by a wave of panic-buying in recent days as it seeks to battle the virus, with supermarket shelves frequently emptied of crucial goods.

AFP

Government & Economy

Cyclone nears Australia's west with heavy winds, risk of storm tide

Coronavirus toll hits 722, with first foreign victim

UK's Raab wants 'ambitious' Japan trade deal, Tokyo seeks end to Fukushima restrictions

China turns to AI, data in fight against virus

Family or job? Tough decisions for Hong Kong border commuters

Japanese with suspected coronavirus infection dies in China

BREAKING

Feb 8, 2020 02:21 PM
Government & Economy

Cyclone nears Australia's west with heavy winds, risk of storm tide

[MELBOURNE] A tropical cyclone expected to hit Western Australia on Saturday was forecast to bring ferocious winds...

Feb 8, 2020 02:17 PM
Government & Economy

Coronavirus toll hits 722, with first foreign victim

[BEIJING] The death toll from China's coronavirus outbreak soared to 722 on Saturday, including the first foreign...

Feb 8, 2020 02:10 PM
Government & Economy

UK's Raab wants 'ambitious' Japan trade deal, Tokyo seeks end to Fukushima restrictions

[TOKYO] British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said he wants an "ambitious" trade deal with Japan, after a meeting...

Feb 8, 2020 01:32 PM
Government & Economy

China turns to AI, data in fight against virus

[BEIJING] A man who had travelled to Wuhan - the central city at the heart of China's coronavirus crisis - was...

Feb 8, 2020 01:29 PM
Government & Economy

Family or job? Tough decisions for Hong Kong border commuters

[HONG KONG] Waiting at a bus stop on Hong Kong's border with mainland China, Billy Yiu was preparing to say goodbye...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly