PAP introduces its third batch of new candidates for GE 2020

Thu, Jun 25, 2020 - 12:02 PM
peckming@sph.com.sg@PeckmingBT

nz_pap1_250620.jpg
Clockwise from top left, Ng Ling Ling, Tan See Leng, Tan Kiat How and Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim.
PHOTOS: PAP

DEPUTY Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat has unveiled the third batch of new People's Action Party (PAP) candidates for the General Election. All four came from a modest family background but have made a mark in contributing to society in areas like healthcare, care for senior Singaporeans and...

