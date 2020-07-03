PAP says Chee Soon Juan should admit SDP campaign is based on false claim

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[SINGAPORE] The People's Action Party (PAP) on Thursday night said the election campaign of the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) is pointless now that a key plank of its campaign has been proven false.
The "No to 10 million population", which is part of the SDP's Four Yes, One No campaign...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes