PAP's final four new faces include social enterprise founder, grassroots leader

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
UNVEILING the final batch of new People's Action Party (PAP) candidates for the General Election, the party's second assistant secretary-general Chan Chun Sing said on Friday that they all come from diverse backgrounds but are united by a commitment to serve Singapore and Singaporeans.
...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes