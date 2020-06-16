Parts of Beijing locked down as virus outbreak gathers fresh pace

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Beijing
ALL indoor sports and entertainment venues were shut down in China's capital on Monday as authorities raced to contain a coronavirus outbreak linked to a wholesale food market, with some neighbourhoods placed under completed lockdown.
Tens of thousands of people were also...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes