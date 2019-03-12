You are here

Pelosi, on impeachment, says Trump 'not worth it'

Tue, Mar 12, 2019 - 6:27 AM

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the nation's most powerful Democrat, said in remarks published on Monday that she does not support impeaching President Donald Trump, arguing "he's just not worth it."
"I'm not for impeachment," Ms Pelosi told The Washington Post in a wide-ranging interview.

"Impeachment is so divisive to the country that unless there's something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan, I don't think we should go down that path, because it divides the country. And he's just not worth it," she added.

Mr Trump and his associates face multiple investigations, including one headed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller that is looking into Russian influence on the 2016 US election and potential collusion between Mr Trump's team and Moscow.

Ms Pelosi's remarks follow explosive testimony by former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen who told Congress the president engaged in illegal activity, and as Democrats debate whether to initiate impeachment proceedings or use Mr Trump as a key election issue in the 2020 race.

