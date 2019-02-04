You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Pentagon to deploy 3,750 extra US forces to border with Mexico

Mon, Feb 04, 2019 - 7:24 AM

BP_Customs and Border Protection_040219_45.jpg
The Pentagon is sending 3,750 additional US forces to the south-west border with Mexico for three months to support border agents, the Department of Defence said on Sunday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] The Pentagon is sending 3,750 additional US forces to the south-west border with Mexico for three months to support border agents, the Department of Defence said on Sunday.

The deployment will raise the total number of active-duty forces supporting Customs and Border Protection agents there to about 4,350, it said.

The Pentagon disclosed the official figure days after a Democratic lawmaker said about 3,500 extra troops would be deployed.

President Donald Trump, who has portrayed the situation at the border as a crisis, was expected to talk about immigration and his proposal for a wall along the US border with Mexico during the annual State of the Union address on Tuesday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Trump's demand that money for the wall be included in spending legislation prompted an impasse with Democrats that led to a 35-day partial federal government shutdown that ended on Jan 25.

If lawmakers cannot reach a deal on the border security situation by Feb 15, Mr Trump has threatened to let the government shut down again or to declare a national emergency as a way to circumvent Congress and get his wall money.

"I don't take anything off the table," he said in a CBS interview broadcast on Sunday.

The Pentagon first approved the high-profile deployment of active-duty US troops to the Mexico border in October, before the November congressional elections. The move was embraced by Mr Trump's supporters, including fellow Republicans in Congress.

Critics called the deployment a political stunt and scoffed at Mr Trump's comparisons of caravans of Central American migrants, including women and children, to an "invasion".

The Pentagon says the US military will operate mobile surveillance cameras in Arizona, California, New Mexico and Texas, a mission scheduled to run through Sept 30. Some of the additional troops will also string up 240km of concertina wire.

Acting Defence Secretary Patrick Shanahan approved the latest deployment on Jan 11, according to the statement. But a figure was not disclosed until Thursday, when Democratic US Representative Adam Smith, chairman of the House of Representatives Armed Services Committee, said 3,500 additional troops were being sent.

Mr Smith criticised senior Pentagon officials for failing to disclose the information during a hearing before his committee in Congress on the issue just two days earlier.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Japan insurers to target China M&A in new phase after US$50b overseas push

Foreign businesses fret as China fast-tracks investment law

Erdogan says Turkey keeping 'low-level' contact with Syria

UK PM May will seek 'pragmatic' solution to Brexit deal in Brussels

Democratic candidate trusts Americans ready for gay president

'Unprecedented' flooding to hit northeast Australia

Editor's Choice

BT_20190204_UWMBS4_3686527.jpg
Feb 4, 2019
Consumer

MBS' luxury mall rings out 2018 with record revenue of US$179m

BT_20190204_NRURA2_3686827.jpg
Feb 4, 2019
Garage

honestbee gets nod to pilot new industrial space concept

BP_Rolex_040219_3.jpg
Feb 4, 2019
Consumer

Luxury watch players subdued under cloud of uncertainty

Most Read

1 Military officer appointed A*Star's first CEO
2 Life after en bloc
3 World's biggest pension fund reports record US$136b loss amid market turmoil
4 Tulip Garden S$907m collective sale to Yanlord, MCL successfully completed
5 Hyflux asks creditors to file proofs of claim by Feb 15

Must Read

BT_20190204_UWMBS4_3686527.jpg
Feb 4, 2019
Consumer

MBS' luxury mall rings out 2018 with record revenue of US$179m

BT_20190204_NRURA2_3686827.jpg
Feb 4, 2019
Garage

honestbee gets nod to pilot new industrial space concept

BP_Rolex_040219_3.jpg
Feb 4, 2019
Consumer

Luxury watch players subdued under cloud of uncertainty

BT_20190204_RCCOL4_3686785.jpg
Feb 4, 2019
Stocks

Reason for cheer as Wall Street welcomes best Jan in 30 years

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening