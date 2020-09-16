You are here

Home > Government & Economy

People's Park Complex, People's Park Centre visited by infectious Covid-19 cases; man with ‘false-positive’ test result removed from total count

Wed, Sep 16, 2020 - 3:29 PM
UPDATED Wed, Sep 16, 2020 - 11:33 PM

af_sg-covid_160920.jpg
There were 27 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Wednesday noon, taking Singapore's total to 57,515.
PHOTO: ST FILE

[SINGAPORE] People's Park Complex and People's Park Centre were visited by Covid-19 patients while they were infectious, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Wednesday (Sept 16).

Both malls were added to a list of places visited by cases from the community during their infectious period....

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

UK government reaches deal with Conservative rebels

Shanmugam to make ministerial statement in Parliament on ex-maid Parti Liyani's case

US consumer spending appears to slow in August

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

World economic slump won't be as sharp as OECD previously feared

Asset managers, companies lagging in Libor transition: HK regulator

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 16, 2020 11:30 PM
Energy & Commodities

As Opec+ meets this week, UAE emerges as main laggard

[LONDON] The United Arab Emirates has emerged as a major laggard in delivering oil output cuts in August, figures...

Sep 16, 2020 11:19 PM
Companies & Markets

LHN unit buys Balestier property for S$18.1m under plans for co-living business

LHN Limited, through its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary Coliwoo Balestier, will buy a property in Balestier for S$...

Sep 16, 2020 11:14 PM
Transport

Indian airlines seek US$1.5b interest-free credit line from government

[NEW DELHI] Indian airlines have sought interest-free credit of at least US$1.5 billion from the government to...

Sep 16, 2020 11:09 PM
Government & Economy

UK government reaches deal with Conservative rebels

[LONDON] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government has reached a deal to avert a rebellion by members of his...

Sep 16, 2020 10:36 PM
Government & Economy

Shanmugam to make ministerial statement in Parliament on ex-maid Parti Liyani's case

[SINGAPORE] Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam said on Wednesday (Sept 16) that he would make a ministerial...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: DBS says time to relook Singapore office Reits as China tech firms spur demand

Wilmar gets final registration approval for China IPO, eyes listing by mid-October

Stocks to watch: UOB, DBS, OCBC, Singapore Airlines, ESR-Reit, Sabana Reit, Q&M Dental

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Broker's take: DBS maintains 'buy' on ComfortDelGro amid extended support for industry

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.