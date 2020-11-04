You are here

Phase Three of Singapore's reopening could last for a year or more: Gan

Wed, Nov 04, 2020 - 2:03 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

PHASE Three of Singapore's reopening could last for more than a year, said Health Minister Gan Kim Yong in Parliament on Wednesday, in response to a question from Tampines Member of Parliament Cheng Li Hui.

"To recap, Phase Three is not a return to the pre-Covid status quo, but a new...

