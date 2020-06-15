Phase Two of Singapore's re-opening set for Friday

Get our introductory offer at only
SINGAPORE will be moving into Phase Two of reopening from Friday (after June 18, 11.59pm), while students from all levels will return to school daily from June 29, said the Multi-Ministry Taskforce at a press conference on Monday.
On the retail front, businesses may re-open their physical...
