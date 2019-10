The Philippines' annual headline consumer price index in September rose 0.9 per cent from a year earlier, a lower increase than expected, the statistics agency said on Friday.

That compared with a 1.1 per cent forecast in a Reuters poll and was within the central bank's 0.6 per cent to 1.4 per cent forecast for September.

REUTERS