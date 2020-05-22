Philippine lawmaker proposes tax targeting tech giants to fund virus fight

Get our introductory offer at only
[MANILA] A Philippine lawmaker has introduced a bill in parliament aimed at taxing big tech firms such as Facebook, Alphabet's Google and Youtube, Netflix and Spotify, to raise funds to battle the coronavirus.
The bill looks to raise 29 billion pesos (S$810.1 million) by imposing a value...
