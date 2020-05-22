You are here

Philippine lawmaker proposes tax targeting tech giants to fund virus fight

Fri, May 22, 2020 - 1:15 PM

A Philippine lawmaker has introduced a bill in parliament aimed at taxing big tech firms such as Facebook, Alphabet's Google and Youtube, Netflix and Spotify, to raise funds to battle the coronavirus.
PHOTO: AFP

[MANILA] A Philippine lawmaker has introduced a bill in parliament aimed at taxing big tech firms such as Facebook, Alphabet's Google and Youtube, Netflix and Spotify, to raise funds to battle the coronavirus.

The bill looks to raise 29 billion pesos (S$810.1 million) by imposing a value...

