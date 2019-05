[MANILA] Philippine annual inflation was 3.0 per cent in April, slowing from the previous month's 3.3 per cent, the statistics agency said on Tuesday.

The April number matched the median forecast in a Reuters poll of 12 economists and bolsters the view that the central bank will start unwinding some of last year's policy tightening on Thursday.

The central bank has a 2-4 per cent inflation target this year.

