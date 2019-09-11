You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Philippines' Duterte says Xi offering gas deal if arbitration case ignored

Wed, Sep 11, 2019 - 1:00 PM

nz_duterte_110997.jpg
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said his Chinese counterpart has offered Manila a controlling stake in a joint energy venture in the South China Sea, if it sets aside an international arbitral award that went against Beijing.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[MANILA] Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said his Chinese counterpart has offered Manila a controlling stake in a joint energy venture in the South China Sea, if it sets aside an international arbitral award that went against Beijing.

Mr Duterte said Chinese President Xi Jinping told him during their recent meeting that if he ignored the Permanent Court of Arbitration's 2016 ruling, China would agree to be the junior partner in a joint venture to develop gas deposits at the Reed Bank, located within Manila's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

"Set aside the arbitral ruling," Mr Duterte was quoted as telling reporters late Tuesday in remarks provided by his office on Wednesday.

"Set aside your claim," he said, quoting Mr Xi. "Then allow everybody connected with the Chinese companies. They want to explore. If there is something, they said, we will be gracious enough to give you 60 per cent, only 40 per cent will be theirs. That is the promise of Xi Jinping."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

China's foreign ministry and its embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Mr Duterte's remarks.

The tribunal in The Hague clarified maritime boundaries and the Philippines' sovereign entitlements, and in doing so, invalidated China's claims to almost the entire South China Sea. China does not recognise the ruling.

Mr Duterte has sought to befriend Mr Xi, hoping to secure billions of dollars of investment, avoiding challenging China over its activities in the South China Sea, including its militarised artificial islands.

BIG SETBACK

Any agreement to forget the arbitral award and team up with China would be a major setback to other claimants, especially Vietnam and Malaysia, which like the Philippines have experienced repeated challenges from China's coastguard inside their EEZs.

The United States has called that bullying and coercion aimed at denying rivals' access to their energy assets.

Mr Duterte did not say if he had agreed to Mr Xi's offer, but said the part of the arbitral award that referred to the EEZ "we will ignore to come up with an economic activity".

The tribunal said the Philippines had legal rights to exploit gas deposits that China also claims at the Reed Bank, about 140km off the Philippine coast.

The Philippines only accessible gas resources at the Malampaya fields are set to run out by 2024.

A joint project with China has been talked about for decades, but has gone nowhere because of their competing claims. Joint activity could be deemed as legitimising the other side's claim, or even relinquishing sovereign rights.

Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin on Wednesday told news channel ANC that a preliminary agreement between China and the Philippines would avoid stating which country was entitled to the gas.

"It's very clear - no legal position is compromised if we enter into this agreement," Mr Locsin said, adding that putting aside the arbitration case was immaterial, because an international court had already made its decision.

"It's final and binding," he added. 

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Analysts in maiden SMU survey see US and euro zone in recession by 2022

Japan PM to shake up cabinet, bringing in rising star

US firms sour on their future in China as trade war bites: AmCham

Heatstroke kills two in Japan post-typhoon blackout

STB launches global incentive programme to further boost business tourism

RBA says unlikely will need to employ unconventional policy measures

Editor's Choice

nz_maybank_110920.jpg
Sep 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Most financial institutions cut or hold fixed-deposit rates steady

BT_20190911_ANGCREDITOR11_3889171.jpg
Sep 11, 2019
Real Estate

Sycamore Tree saga: trade creditor throws spanner in the works

nz_phone_110925.jpg
Sep 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore, Asean telcos stand to make billions from 5G: Report

Must Read

nz_prep2_110951.jpg
Sep 11, 2019
Real Estate

Fewer condos, HDB flats leased in August but rents largely steady: SRX data

255-jervois-road1.jpg
Sep 11, 2019
Real Estate

Jervois Road GCB up for sale with S$38.8m guide price

Sep 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

More crazy-rich Asians consider ESG factors when investing: poll

Sep 11, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Olam, Isetan, Delong, China Kangda, Star Pharmaceutical

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly