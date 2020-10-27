You are here

Philippines' Duterte wants government-to-government deal for Covid-19 vaccines

Tue, Oct 27, 2020 - 11:43 AM

af_covid-vaccine_271020.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

[MANILA] Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Tuesday he would favour a government-to-government deal for the purchase of coronavirus vaccines to prevent the risk of corruption, adding that Manila would not beg other nations for access to vaccines.

The Philippines, with its more...

