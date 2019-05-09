Philippines economic growth slows to four-year low of 5.6%, below forecasts

[MANILA] The Philippine economy grew at the slowest pace in four years in the January-March quarter as delays in passing the budget stalled government spending.

Gross domestic product (GDP) rose 5.6 per cent in the first quarter from a year earlier, slower than the 6.3 per cent growth in the previous quarter, the statistics agency said on Thursday. A Reuters poll of economists had predicted growth in the first quarter of 6.1 per cent.

A standoff in Congress led to delays in approving the government's budget, with state spending on new projects halted until it was resolved in April. As a result of the delays, coupled with weaker exports and farm output, the government cut its 2019 GDP forecast to 6-7 per cent from 7-8 per cent in March.

The Philippines has been one of the fastest-growing economies in the region, underpinned by the government's ambitious infrastructure program.

A sharp slowdown in inflation from a nine-year high last year may give a boost to household consumption, which comprises more than 65 per cent of GDP.

Low inflation and growth risks may prompt the central bank to cut interest rates later on Thursday. It raised rates by 175 basis points in 2018.

Economic managers are pinning their hopes on the mid-term election in May - and the heavy campaign spending that comes with it - to power growth.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS