Philippines extends travel ban, steps up safeguards over Covid-19 variant

[MANILA] The Philippines on Friday extended by two weeks a ban on travellers from more than 30 territories and countries where a more transmissible Covid-19 variant has been detected, with the restriction also now covering Filipinos who want to come home.
The South-east Asian country,...
