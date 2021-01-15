You are here

Philippines extends travel ban, steps up safeguards over Covid-19 variant

Fri, Jan 15, 2021 - 3:55 PM

The Philippines on Friday extended by two weeks a ban on travellers from more than 30 territories and countries where a more transmissible Covid-19 variant has been detected, with the restriction also now covering Filipinos who want to come home.
