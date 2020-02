The Philippines' consumer price index (CPI) rose 2.9 per cent in January from a year earlier, more than expected, the statistics agency said on Wednesday.

[MANILA] The Philippines' consumer price index (CPI) rose 2.9 per cent in January from a year earlier, more than expected, the statistics agency said on Wednesday.

A Reuters poll had forecast the CPI in January would rise 2.8 per cent from a year earlier, within the central bank's 2.5 per cent -3.3 per cent forecast range for the month, and more than the previous month's 2.5 per cent increase.

REUTERS