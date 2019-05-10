You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Philippines raises 750m euros from oversubscribed bond offering

Fri, May 10, 2019 - 11:56 AM

[MANILA] The Philippine government raised 750 million euros (S$1.15 billion) in eight-year euro-denominated bonds in an offering that was six times oversubscribed, a senior finance official said on Friday.

The euro bonds issue, which was the country's first in 13 years, had a coupon of 0.875 per cent and offers 70 bps over benchmark, National Treasurer Rosalia De Leon said.

The offer attracted strong demand even after the Philippines, one of Asia's most active sovereign bond issuers, posted a weaker-than-expected growth in the first quarter, Ms De Leon said.

Weak exports and farm output and a delay in the approval of this year's budget slowed the Philippine economy's annual growth to 5.6 per cent in the March quarter, much weaker than the economists' 6.1 per cent forecast and the previous quarter's 6.3 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The government raised more than the original target of 500 million euros after orders reached almost 3 billion euros, Ms De Leon added.

Manila is diversifying its funding sources, she said.

It is also in the process of arranging its second offering of Panda bonds in China's domestic market and is keen to issue more yen-denominated "samurai" bonds.

Books for its planned 2.5 billion yuan (S$500 million) issue of three-year Panda bonds are due to open next week, according to capital markets publication Refinitiv IFR.

The Philippines is raising funds to help finance its 3.7 trillion pesos (S$96.6 billion) budget this year.

Credit rating agency Standard & Poor's raised its long-term sovereign credit rating on the Philippines to BBB+ from BBB last month to reflect the country's strong economic growth trajectory.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

lwx_best world_100519_1.jpg
May 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX to Best World: Is main customer in China a related party?

BT_20190510_ANGCOMMENT10_3777605.jpg
May 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Transfer of excess reserves to GIC: It's not about tax cuts, but maximising returns

BP_Genting Singapore_100519_10.jpg
May 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Genting Singapore Q1 net profit falls 5% on lower gaming revenue

Most Read

1 Resale of older HDB flats continues upswing in face of policy tweaks: OrangeTee
2 Best World takes Bonitas to Court for defamation
3 Telcos' dilemma: How to scale up to 5G without breaking the bank
4 MAS' S$45b transfer to GIC could give government revenues a boost
5 COEs end mixed in latest bidding exercise

Must Read

BP_OCBC _100519_39.jpg
May 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC beats estimates with 11% rise in Q1 profit to S$1.23b

May 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS Global Income Note raises over S$1b in 3 months

lwx_best world_100519_1.jpg
May 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX to Best World: Is main customer in China a related party?

BP_PRINT8_100519_7.jpg
May 10, 2019
Government & Economy

US-China trade talks to continue Friday; tariffs hike kicking in at 12.01pm Beijing time

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening