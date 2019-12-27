You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Philippines' Typhoon Phanfone toll jumps to 28

Fri, Dec 27, 2019 - 12:50 PM

AK_tph_2712.jpg
The death toll from Typhoon Phanfone's battering of the Philippines on Christmas Day has risen to 28, and will likely climb further, authorities said on Friday.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[MANILA] The death toll from Typhoon Phanfone's battering of the Philippines on Christmas Day has risen to 28, and will likely climb further, authorities said on Friday.

The storm, with wind gusts of up to 200 kmh swept across remote villages and popular tourist destinations in the central Philippines on Wednesday.

Authorities on Friday confirmed 28 people had died, up from 16 on Thursday, as information came in from badly hit areas where internet and mobile phone networks had been cut.

"The likelihood is present that the casualty count will still increase. We're hoping against it," national disaster agency spokesman Mark Timbal told AFP.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

He said at least 12 people were still listed as missing.

SEE ALSO

Passenger plane crashes in Kazakhstan killing at least 9

Among those killed were several members of a family who drowned, a policeman electrocuted by a toppled post while patrolling and a man struck by a felled coconut tree.

The Philippines is a mostly Catholic nation, and Phanfone ruined or disrupted Christmas festivities for hundreds thousands of people.

The typhoon displaced tens of thousands living on the coast and low-lying areas who were forced to celebrate Christmas in evacuation centres.

Others missed family reunions, with plane and ferry services cancelled.

It also hit Boracay island, famed for its white sand beaches which draws more than a million tourists a year.

Coconut trees were uprooted on Boracay and windows in some resorts were blown in during the storm, and ferry services to and from the island were cut on Wednesday and Thursday.

However no one died on Boracay, and the damage was not on the scale of badly hit coastal towns elsewhere in the central Philippines.

The Philippines is the first major landmass facing the Pacific typhoon belt, and is hit by an average of around 20 storms a year.

Phanfone, locally named "Ursula", is the 21st cyclone to hit the Philippines in 2019.

Many of the storms are deadly, and they typically wipe out harvests, homes and infrastructure, keeping millions of people perennially poor.

Though much weaker, Phanfone tracked a similar path as Super Typhoon Haiyan - the country's deadliest storm on record which left more than 7,300 people dead or missing in 2013.

Phanfone blew out into the South China Sea on Thursday morning.

It was tracking towards Vietnam on Friday but forecast to weaken signficantly into a low pressure area well before making landfall again.

AFP

Government & Economy

Sexist slurs mar Taiwan presidential elections

China prods state firms to boost investment in crisis-hit Hong Kong: sources

China's November industrial profits rise 5.4% y-o-y

Hong Kong braces for more disruption after Christmas protests

Japan to send warship, aircraft to Middle East to protect vessels

Bank of Japan policymaker shuns IMF proposal to set price target in range: meeting

BREAKING

Dec 27, 2019 12:52 PM
Stocks

Asia: Stocks up after Christmas tech results cheer Wall Street

[HONG KONG] Many Asian markets rose in early trade on Friday following another strong lead from Wall Street where...

Dec 27, 2019 12:48 PM
Government & Economy

Sexist slurs mar Taiwan presidential elections

[TAIPEI] Taiwan has forged a reputation as Asia's most progressive democracy and it boasts a higher proportion of...

Dec 27, 2019 12:31 PM
Real Estate

Singapore cuts industrial land supply again for first half of 2020

THE government has once again trimmed industrial land supply for the first half of 2020 under its Industrial...

Dec 27, 2019 11:38 AM
Consumer

Japanese watchdog orders Japan Post units to suspend insurance sales for 3 months: NHK

[TOKYO] Japan's financial regulator on Friday ordered two units of Japan Post Holdings to suspend new sales of...

Dec 27, 2019 11:37 AM
Transport

Passenger plane crashes in Kazakhstan killing at least 9

[ALMATY] A plane with 95 passengers and five crew members on board crashed near the city of Almaty in Kazakhstan on...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly