Pioneer, Merdeka Generation seniors to get S$255m in MediSave top-ups in July

PIONEER and Merdeka Generation seniors will receive a total of S$255 million in MediSave top-ups in July under the Pioneer Generation and Merdeka Generation Packages, the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Health said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

This is on top of the annual MediSave top-up to be made in August for Singaporeans aged 65 and above, under the GST Voucher Scheme.

For their July top-up, Merdeka Generation seniors will receive S$200, while Pioneer Generation seniors will receive between S$200 and S$800.

Those born before or in 1934 will receive S$800, while those born between 1935 and 1939 will get S$600. Those born between 1940 and 1944 will receive S$400, and those between 1945 and 1949 will get S$200.

Seniors will receive letters by end June informing them of the details of their top-up amounts, which will be credited directly into their MediSave accounts.

The sum can be used to pay premiums for MediShield Life and other MediSave-approved insurance plans, as well as medical expenses such as hospitalisation, day surgeries, and outpatient treatments.

About 450,000 Pioneer Generation and 500,000 Merdeka Generation seniors have been receiving the MediSave top-ups since the packages were launched in 2014 and 2019 respectively, the ministries said.