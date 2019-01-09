You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Plunge in Germany's industrial activity sparks recession talk

Wed, Jan 09, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Frankfurt

A DRAMATIC plunge in German industrial activity late last year raised the risk that Europe's largest economy will slip into recession.

Production fell for a third month in November and posted its worst year-on-year drop since the end of the financial crisis, with weakness in everything from consumer goods to energy.

A slump in Germany has repercussions for the euro area, where separate numbers on Tuesday showed economic confidence has fallen to the lowest in almost two years.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It's another headache for European Central Bank president Mario Draghi, who last month said the 19-nation economy has enough underlying momentum to justify a decision to stop adding monetary stimulus.

The German numbers, while volatile, follow a bigger-than-expected decline in factory orders. That's sparked recession talk among investors and economists already fretting about slower global momentum.

Germany's central bank said on Tuesday it's "looking through the volatility of monthly economic data" and doesn't comment on individual indicators. It has long been expecting a rebound from a third-quarter contraction, arguing that temporary challenges are about to subside.

Now it seems some of those hurdles will take longer to overcome, potentially putting the economy on track for yet quarter of shrinking output.

Low water levels on Germany's longest river, the Rhine, have slowed deliveries, while production was paused due to the timing of public holidays. Moreover, struggles among carmakers in adapting to new emissions-testing procedures have failed to fully wear off.

The euro slipped 0.3 per cent to US$1.1444 as at 11.30am Frankfurt time. European stocks rose, though Germany's benchmark DAX Index was little changed.

Economists still see some hope that the situation in Germany could improve. ING says private and public consumption have the potential to offset recession forces, and order books look healthy. Commerzbank says recent manufacturing numbers point to a potential stabilisation.

Economists in Bloomberg's latest monthly survey see economic expansion of 1.6 per cent this year, matching the pace of 2018.

A new survey will be released next Monday, a day before Germany's statistics office publishes its own estimate for 2018 GDP growth.

"Carmakers are likely to catch up on their production, the ECB's monetary policy remains investment-friendly, and China's economic stimulus programme is likely to boost the local economy, which will also benefit the German economy," said Commerzbank analyst Marco Wagner. BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Companies' bill payments worsen for 3rd straight quarter

Malaysia to suspend permanent restricted area over Pasir Gudang; Singapore to suspend new landing procedures for Seletar Airport

Singapore calls on Asean countries to tap new trade route to access western China

Recession likely in next 2 years

Liner shipping under attack - yet again

Kim discusses expected summit with Trump in China talks: report

Editor's Choice

BT_20190108_LMXIPO8_3662261.jpg
Jan 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore market activity may pick up with both listings and delistings

Jan 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Asia to be focus of several mega healthcare deals in 2019

BT_20190108_NRHIGHPOINT8_3662244.jpg
Jan 8, 2019
Real Estate

HighPoint jostles for District 9 en bloc deal

Most Read

1 EDB to go into risk-sharing venture financing
2 Singapore market activity may pick up with both listings and delistings
3 10 stocks that could surprise in 2019
4 President of The Law Society of Singapore, 3 others named senior counsel
5 Slight 2.5% fall seen in Singapore 2019 dividends in absence of DBS's one-off

Must Read

SG4 rendering image.jpg
Jan 8, 2019
Technology

Equinix will invest US$85.3m to build 4th data centre in Singapore

Golden Mile Complex Tower.jpg
Jan 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jan 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Trump says US-China trade talks going 'very well'

Jan 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX inks deal, deepens ties with China

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening