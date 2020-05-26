PM Johnson says Britain could reopen stores on June 15

Get our introductory offer at only
[LONDON] Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that Britain could reopen all non-essential retail stores on June 15 if the coronavirus remains contained.
"On June 15, we intend to allow all non-essential retail, ranging from department stores to small independent shops, to reopen,"...
