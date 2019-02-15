You are here

Home > Government & Economy

PM Lee says he and SAF leadership 'take safety with utmost seriousness'

Fri, Feb 15, 2019 - 3:31 PM

SINGAPORE Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Friday stressed that he and the Singapore Armed Forces leadership take safety with the utmost seriousness, in his first public comments on the recent SAF training deaths.

"The recent SAF incidents have been very painful, because they cost precious lives. I know how heartbreaking this is to all of us, and especially the families," he said in a Facebook post on Friday, which was also Total Defence Day.

The emotional impact is greater and the loss is even harder when it happens to a well known figure like actor Aloysius Pang, he noted.

PM Lee said the SAF has put "enormous emphasis on training safety", and aims to achieve zero fatalities. It also ensures the injured get the best medical care after every incident.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

And the SAF grieves deeply when a soldier dies, he said.

"His comrades understand how his family feels, because they feel the loss keenly too. But they try to put aside their emotions to take care of the bereaved family, and continue carrying out their SAF duties," he added.

He emphasised that the SAF will simultaneously investigate the incident and identify its causes, as well as improve its processes and training.

"We know zero fatalities is extremely hard to achieve. But we will strive for it, because every life is precious to us."

PM Lee, a former brigadier-general, said he spoke from personal experience.

As a unit commander, he was responsible for his men's training, safety and welfare. "In a way, I was standing in for their parents," he said.

While serving on the General Staff later, he had to deal with training incidents, deciding what needed to be fixed and if anyone should be punished.

"I had to account to the bereaved families, and think hard how to keep servicemen safe while still fulfilling the SAF's mission," he said.

As Prime Minister, he said he has made sure the Ministry of Defence has capable leaders, and that "when a training accident happens, the Government answers, not only to the family, but also to all our NSmen and the public too."

"That is essential for the SAF and national service to retain public confidence and support,"he said.

"I can therefore assure you that I and the SAF leadership take safety with utmost seriousness. It was so when I was there, and I am confident it is even more so today."

He added: "In war, we will have to put servicemen in harm's way to defend the country; but in peacetime training, we owe it to our servicemen never to compromise their safety and endanger their lives."

PM Lee also said SAF has to carry on training and fulfilling its operational duties: "We cannot outsource our security and defence to anyone else; we have to defend Singapore ourselves. Because we have a strong and well-trained SAF, Singapore enjoys peace and security, and can maintain friendly relations with other countries."

Thanking Singaporeans for supporting the SAF and national service, he said their support has helped build a strong and professional SAF, with well-equipped, well-trained and well-motivated soldiers.

"So when something goes wrong, I hope you will see things in perspective. We must never gloss over shortcomings and failures. But neither should we forget the SAF's progress and achievements, and its contributions to Singapore's peace and security."

THE STRAITS TIMES

Government & Economy

Peak-hour trips in Singapore should take no more than 45 minutes by 2040, says panel

Eight in 10 SMEs expecting more business incentives in Budget: DBS poll

Indonesia's Jan trade deficit wider than forecast

Trump plans to unilaterally shift almost US$7b for wall, official says

China’s slowing factory prices add to deflation concerns

Singapore merchandise trade, non-oil exports ease in 2018; no change to 2019 growth forecast

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_150219_1.jpg
Feb 15, 2019
Government & Economy

EDB sees S$8b to S$10b in fixed asset investments for 2019

BT_20190215_KRBEACH15_3696685.jpg
Feb 15, 2019
Real Estate

RB Capital said to be in exclusive due diligence on Andaz hotel at Duo

BP_Singtel_150219_25.jpg
Feb 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel sees full-year Ebitda dip after posting 14% fall in Q3 profit

Most Read

1 StanChart hires HSBC's Chow Wan Thonh as its Singapore head of global banking
2 Raffles Education sinks deeper into the red with S$15.2m Q2 loss
3 S-Reits placements, rights hit 8-year high of S$4.3b in 2018
4 Infrastructure players look for another Budget boost
5 Singtel Q3 profit down 14.2% to S$822.8m
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SG_150219_44.jpg
Feb 15, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore's full-year growth slows to 3.2% as fourth quarter misses mark

BP_SGmanufacturing_150219_45.jpg
Feb 15, 2019
Government & Economy

Growth in manufacturing, services slowed in 2018, trend expected to continue this year: MTI

Feb 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: ThaiBev shares surge 9% on back of stellar Q1 results; DBS maintains 'buy'

file6ux6iyaw8lhcswa195s.jpg
Feb 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Brokers' take: OCBC, DBS downgrade StarHub to 'sell' and 'hold' respectively, RHB maintains 'neutral'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening