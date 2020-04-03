You are here

PM Lee to address nation on Covid-19 at 4pm on Friday

Fri, Apr 03, 2020 - 2:37 PM

[SINGAPORE] Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will address the nation at 4pm on April 3, saying in a Facebook post that the Singapore government will take additional steps to control the coronavirus situation.

"Since Covid-19, we have responded to the crisis calmly and systematically, planning ahead and adjusting our measures as the situation changed. The current situation is under control, but we want to take a few more steps now," said PM Lee in a Facebook post.

Singaporeans can watch his address on TV and radio, or on his Facebook page.

"Let me reassure Singaporeans that our food supply is secure and adequate. Buy just what you need, and share any extra you have with those who need it. Let's stay calm and united during this challenging period," he said.

The number of Covid-19 cases rose past 1,000 this week. Singapore has also seen five deaths from the coronavirus.

The Republic has adopted a series of increasingly stringent safe distancing measures in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Late last month, the government put in place strict measures, including closing bars and entertainment venues, suspending religious gatherings and services, and limiting gatherings outside of work and school to 10 people or less.

For now, these measures will stay in force until April 30.

THE STRAITS TIMES

