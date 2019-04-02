PMET job cuts mostly in sectors going through restructuring

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
NEARLY two-thirds of professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMET) layoffs in 2018 happened in sectors undergoing restructuring, said Minister for Manpower Josephine Teo on Monday.
The ministry is also closely monitoring certain PMET segments, such as older
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg