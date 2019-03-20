PMET vacancies up last year; more bosses looking beyond academic results: MOM

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
THERE were more jobs up for grabs in Singapore last year, following its good economic showing in the first half of the year.
An annual survey conducted by the Manpower Ministry (MOM) also showed employers increasingly looking beyond academic qualifications to consider a
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg